COAS Gen Dwivedi, Polish counterpart discuss strengthening defence cooperation at UNTCC in Delhi

COAS Gen Dwivedi, Polish counterpart discuss strengthening defence cooperation at UNTCC in Delhi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Oct 17, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi and Lieutenant General Marek Arkadiusz Sokolowski, General Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, held a detailed discussion on enhancing defence cooperation on the sidelines of the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs' Conclave (UNTCC) in New Delhi.

In a post on X on Friday, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army stated that the discussions centred on strengthening defence ties, promoting military exchanges, and enhancing coordination in UN peacekeeping efforts.

"On the sidelines of #UNTCC2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, engaged in a productive discussion with Lieutenant General Marek Arkadiusz Sokolowski, General Commander of the Polish Armed Forces. The interaction underscored the shared commitment to deepen defence cooperation, foster military exchanges and strengthen coordination in UN peacekeeping efforts," the ADGPI posted.

During the UNTCC hosted by India, leaders of the armed forces from across the world shared the challenges in the complex evolving global security environment and how countries can strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India stands firm in upholding the "rules-based order" of the world even as some nations "violate and undermine" international rules."

Nations realised that for the development, growth and prosperity, peace is essential. India was a founding signatory of the UN charter. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam', which teaches us that the world is one family," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, COAS General Dwivedi underscored, "Hosting this conference in India is not only a privilege but also a reaffirmation of our shared determination to strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace. It also reflects the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam- the word is one family and that of Vishwa Bandhu- India as a friend to all".

New Delhi hosted the UNTCC Chiefs Conclave from October 14 to 16, 2025, bringing together senior military leadership of over 30 nations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

