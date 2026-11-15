COAS General Dhiraj Seth departs on an official visit to Czech Republic

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth, proceeded on an official visit to the Czech Republic from November 16 to 19. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation, enhance military-to-military engagement and explore opportunities for collaboration in defence technology and industry.

According to a release from the Ministry of Defence, the COAS will hold discussions with senior military leaders of the Czech Armed Forces, including Lieutenant General Petr Čepelka, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff and the Deputy Chief of Defence at General Staff Headquarters (GSHQ) in Prague during the visit. The COAS will pay tribute to fallen soldiers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the GSHQ. He will call on senior officials of the Ministry of Defence. These engagements will focus on matters of mutual interest, including military cooperation, training, modernisation and emerging security challenges.

As part of the programme, General Dhiraj Seth will visit the Defence University in Brno and the NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence Centre of Excellence to gain insights into specialised training, operational capabilities and future readiness of the Czech Armed Forces.

The COAS will interact with representatives of the Inter-governmental Defence Cooperation Agency (AMOS), the Defence and Security Industry Association and leading defence manufacturers to explore opportunities for cooperation in defence technology and industry.

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The visit reflects the shared commitment of India and the Czech Republic to strengthening bilateral defence relations through sustained military dialogue, professional exchanges and industrial partnerships.

This comes a month after Defence Minsiter Rajnath Singh's held a bilateral meeting with the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, Karel Havlíček, in New Delhi on October 13.

During the interaction, both leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of defence industrial cooperation between the two countries. While the two sides welcomed the ongoing collaboration and successful establishment of various joint ventures, they agreed to further expand this cooperation, including under the aegis of India-Czech Joint Defence Committee to promote ‘Make-in-India' and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

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Havlíček was on a four-day visit to India in October and held interactions with various ministries, trade representatives and businesses. (ANI)

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