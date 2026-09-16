COAS General Seth embarks on three-day Russia visit to strengthen defence ties

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Chief of the Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth began an official three-day visit to Russia on Wednesday aimed at further strengthening the longstanding India-Russia defence partnership and military-to-military cooperation.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Defence, General Seth is visiting Russia from September 16 to September 18.

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During the visit, the Army Chief will receive a ceremonial Guard of Honour and pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

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He will also hold discussions with Colonel General Andrei Nikolayevich Mordvichev, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces, on issues of mutual interest, including professional military cooperation and training.

The visit comes against the backdrop of longstanding military-technical cooperation between India and Russia, which has evolved from a buyer-seller relationship towards joint research, development and production of advanced defence technologies and systems.

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In Moscow, General Seth is scheduled to visit the National Defence Control Centre and interact with senior officials of the Russian Ministry of Defence, including Deputy Defence Minister Vasily Sergeyevich Osmakov, who handles defence industry and procurement.

The engagements will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange perspectives on contemporary military developments and explore avenues for enhancing defence cooperation, according to the release.

The Army Chief will also travel to Saint Petersburg, where he is scheduled to visit the Mikhailovskaya Military Artillery Academy and interact with its leadership and faculty.

The Ministry of Defence said the visit "reflects the importance attached by both countries to sustained military diplomacy and Army-to-Army engagement".

The interactions are expected to further deepen military cooperation and reinforce the enduring defence relationship between India and Russia.

Russia remains an important source for India's defence equipment, engines, spare parts and components.

According to the Ministyr of External Affairs, several Russian-origin platforms are also assembled or produced in India, including T-90 tanks and Su-30 MKI aircraft.

The two countries have also been exploring co-development and co-production of defence equipment and platforms, including the possibility of exports to other countries involving the BrahMos system.

The India-Russia defence relationship has also included naval cooperation. INS Tamal, described as the latest stealth multi-role frigate, was commissioned in Kaliningrad on July 1, 2025. (ANI)

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