COAS General Seth meets Nepal PM Balendra Shah as part of four-day visit to the Himalayan Nation

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 18 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth on Tuesday held a courtesy meeting with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah as part of his four-day official visit to Nepal aimed at further strengthening bilateral military ties.

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General Seth met Prime Minister Shah, who also holds the defence portfolio at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar.

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Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava was also present during the meeting, according to a post by the Nepal Prime Minister's Office on Facebook.

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"A courtesy meeting was held between Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth and respected Prime Minister Balendra Shah. Army Chief General Seth held the courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Shah, who also serves as the Defence Minister, at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar today. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava was also present during the meeting," the post read.

General Seth arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday at the formal invitation of Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel.

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His visit, from August 16 to 19, includes a series of engagements with senior Nepali officials, military leaders, officers and Indian Army veterans.

Earlier on Monday, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army on General Seth at an investiture ceremony at Sheetal Niwas.

The honour reflects the longstanding tradition between the Indian and Nepali armies, under which the Army Chiefs of the two countries are conferred the honorary rank of General in each other's armies. The tradition dates back to 1950.

Also on Monday, General Seth met his Nepali counterpart General Ashok Raj Sigdel for bilateral discussions.

He also received and inspected a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters in Kathmandu and laid a wreath at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel.

During his visit, General Seth is scheduled to receive a briefing from the Director General of Military Operations of the Nepali Army on issues of mutual strategic interest and interact with senior Nepali dignitaries on bilateral matters.

On Tuesday, he is scheduled to address student officers at the Army Command and Staff Course in Shivapuri and interact with instructors and foreign student officers.

On the final day of his visit, August 19, General Seth will travel to Pokhara to attend an Ex-Servicemen Rally, where he will felicitate Veer Naris and gallantry awardees and interact with Indian Army veterans.

The Ministry of Defence has highlighted the deep historical, social and cultural ties between India and Nepal, often described as the "Roti Beti Ka Rishta". It said civilisational links, including Janakpur-Ayodhya and Lumbini-Bodhgaya, have contributed to the close relationship between the two countries.

The visit is aimed at further consolidating the longstanding military relationship between the two armies and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation, while reinforcing the broader bonds of friendship between India and Nepal.

General Seth assumed office as Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army on June 30, 2026. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986. (ANI)

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