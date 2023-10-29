Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz

Bogota, October 28
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Saturday said that the mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia, but officials were still searching for his missing father.
The Colombian attorney general's office earlier said that it assembled a team of investigators to search for the couple in Barrancas, a municipality in Colombia's northern La Guajira province.
The National Police confirmed the rescue of Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, and said she spoke with Director William Rene Salamanca.
Premier League club Liverpool signed Colombia winger Diaz in a multi-million-dollar deal in January 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
One killed, 36 injured in blast at convention centre in Kerala’s Kalamassery; NSG, NIA teams rush to site
More than 2,000 people were inside the hall when the inciden...
Convention centre blast: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM Vijayan; CM terms blast 'unfortunate' and 'serious'
Blast occurs during the convention of Jehovah's Witnesses
Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in '2nd stage' of Gaza war
Expect a ‘long and hard’ campaign, PM Netanyahu warns Israel...
Hamas-Israel conflict: PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi bat for early restoration of peace
The two leaders discuss deteriorating security, humanitarian...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dies at 54
Perry was found dead of an apparent drowning at his Los Ange...