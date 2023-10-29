Colombia rescues kidnapped mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz

Reuters

Bogota, October 28

Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Saturday said that the mother of Liverpool soccer player Luis Diaz had been rescued after being kidnapped in northern Colombia, but officials were still searching for his missing father.

The Colombian attorney general's office earlier said that it assembled a team of investigators to search for the couple in Barrancas, a municipality in Colombia's northern La Guajira province.

The National Police confirmed the rescue of Diaz's mother, Cilenis Marulanda, and said she spoke with Director William Rene Salamanca.

Premier League club Liverpool signed Colombia winger Diaz in a multi-million-dollar deal in January 2022.