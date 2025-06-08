DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe shot in Bogota

Colombian presidential candidate Miguel Uribe shot in Bogota

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:10 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Bogota [Colombia], June 8 (ANI): Miguel Uribe, a presidential candidate in Colombia, has been shot at an event in Bogota., CNN reported, citing a Colombian national police statement.

Advertisement

The mayor of Bogota, Carlos Galan, said Uribe was receiving emergency care after being attacked in the Fontibon district and that the "entire hospital network" of the Colombian capital was on alert in case he needed to be transferred.

The mayor of Bogota confirmed that the suspected attacker has been arrested.

Advertisement

The Colombian government shared a statement condemning the Saturday attack on Uribe.

This is a developing story and will be updated. (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts