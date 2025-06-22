DT
PT
Home / World / Columbia varsity activist walks free

Columbia varsity activist walks free

Reuters
Louisiana, Updated At : 02:17 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil walked out of a Louisiana immigrant detention center on Friday, hours after a judge ordered his release, a major victory for rights groups that challenged what they called the Trump administration’s unlawful targeting of a pro-Palestinian activist.

“Although justice prevailed,” he said upon his release in the rural town of Jena, “it’s long, very long overdue. And this shouldn’t have taken three months.”

