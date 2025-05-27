Singapore City [Singapore], May 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and member of all-party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, Aparajita Sarangi on her visit to Singapore on Tuesday emphasised that combating terrorism is a shared agenda item that has been widely accepted across the countries they have visited so far.

"We have been meeting different segments of the society in all the countries we are supposed to be visiting... Everybody, whosoever we are meeting, and even among ourselves, we are all speaking the same language. Combating terrorism is an agenda item which has been accepted in almost all the countries we have been to so far...," Sarangi told ANI.

She aslo highlighted Pakistan's role in instigating terrorism and related activities. According to Sarangi, everyone they meet is convinced about Pakistan's involvement in promoting and nurturing terrorism.

"Pakistan is actually instigating terrorism and related activities, everybody is convinced about it.... Combating terrorism is an agenda item which has been accepted in almost all the countries we have been to so far....." Sarangi added.

A nine-member all-party delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and including BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, has been engaging in diplomatic efforts to combat terrorism in several countries, including Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

The delegation's mission is to showcase India's resolve against terrorism and garner international support for a united stand against this global threat. The Indian government's diplomatic outreach efforts aim to strengthen partnerships with countries in East and Southeast Asia, emphasising the need for a collective response to the threat of terrorism.

She further stated that the delegation had been meeting different segments of the society.

Meanwhile, the all party-delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha interacted with Singapore Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong on Tuesday in Singapore.

Earlier today, the all-party delegation led by Jha, met Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, Sim Ann.

Jha made it clear that India would give a fitting reply to any terrorist attack and would not tolerate any nuclear blackmail.

Jha also stressed that India was prepared to strike precisely and decisively terrorist hideouts operating under the cover of nuclear threats.

The delegation also sought Singapore's support in combating terrorism at international forums, reaffirming India's commitment to a strong and measured response to protect its security and sovereignty.

The High Commission of India in Singapore, in a press release on Tuesday, said, "The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation led by Member of Parliament, Sanjay Kumar Jha, called on Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs today in Singapore. Sanjay Kumar Jha briefed the Singaporean side on India's stance on the events since the terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor and the new normal in India's strategy against terrorism. He highlighted that this delegation brings representatives of different political parties together to convey India's united resolve against terrorism."

The delegation, led by JD-U MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid and Mohan Kumar.

During meetings with foreign leaders and parliamentarians, the delegation has presented documentary evidence, including photographs of Pakistani generals attending funerals of known terrorists, to drive home the point about Pakistan's support for terrorism.

The delegation has received strong support from Japan and other countries in their fight against terrorism. Japanese leaders have assured the delegation of their solidarity with India in this matter. (ANI)

