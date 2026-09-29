"Come, sit down, engage in dialogue": Pope Leo XIV urges Russia, Ukraine to end "wars that no longer make sense"

Rome [Italy], September 29 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV called on Russia and Ukraine to sit down and engage in dialogue to resolve their differences, saying the Church would continue to urge world leaders to seek alternatives to war and warning against increasing military spending, Vatican News reported.

Speaking to journalists on the flight from Metz to Rome on Monday evening (local time) at the end of his 'Apostolic Journey' to France, Pope Leo XIV said the Church's social teaching opposed violence, hatred, weapons and the dangers posed by increasingly destructive wars.

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The Pope criticised continued spending on the military industry, saying a small number of people were becoming immensely wealthy from an industry that promotes war.

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“A small number of people are becoming immensely wealthy from an industry that promotes war. Yet these billions upon billions of euros or dollars could be used to solve problems such as world hunger, housing, unemployment and so on,” he said.

He said the world was looking for a voice that could offer another way rather than calling for increased spending on weapons, which he said only heightened tensions.

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“Everyone is looking for a voice that can offer another way, one that does not say, ‘Let us spend more on weapons’, which only increases tensions that could lead to the outbreak of another war, another conflict,” Pope Leo XIV said.

He said powers that seek to impose their will through force rather than dialogue and negotiations were bringing the world closer to more conflicts.

“I believe the Church has a responsibility to promote those values, continually inviting leaders such as those of Russia and Ukraine, and other countries, to come, to sit down, to engage in dialogue, to seek ways of resolving problems without continuing these wars that no longer make sense,” he said.

“So, in this sense, the Church continues to raise her voice. We cannot force anyone. At times it may seem futile, but we will keep speaking, we will keep inviting, we will keep proclaiming the Gospel,” Pope Leo XIV added.

His remarks came as Russia-Ukraine hostilities continued, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reporting casualties following Russian strikes on Kyiv.

In a post on X on Monday (local time), Zelenskyy said emergency services were working at the site of a direct strike on the Academy of Sciences building in Kyiv, with one person reported killed and six people injured, including three children.

Emergency services keep working at the site of the direct strike on the Academy of Sciences building in Kyiv. Sadly, as of now, one person has been reported killed and six people injured, including three children. This afternoon, the Russians also struck a medical facility in the… pic.twitter.com/vodvKfdhFi — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 28, 2026

“Every Russian act of terror results in casualties that could have been prevented if pressure on Russia had finally become total,” Zelenskyy said, calling for pressure on everything that finances and produces Russia's weapons of terror and on those who use them.

“The world must understand that terrorists will keep going if they are not stopped here, in Ukraine. And such brutal strikes must not be ignored. There must be a response – with global resolve and strength,” he said.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was counting on “the strength of Europe, America, and our other partners who can help protect lives.”

In another post on X on Monday (local time), Zelenskyy said a Russian strike had hit the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, with rescue crews deployed to extinguish a fire and search for people who may have been trapped inside.

A Russian strike against the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. A rescue operation is underway: crews are putting out the fire and searching for people who may have been trapped inside. All services are deployed. Today in Kyiv, a pharmaceutical company and… pic.twitter.com/ccfIHnGFNg — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 28, 2026

“A Russian strike against the building of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. A rescue operation is underway: crews are putting out the fire and searching for people who may have been trapped inside. All services are deployed,” Zelenskyy said.

He added that a pharmaceutical company and gas stations in Kyiv, a business centre in Dnipro and civilian facilities, businesses and communications infrastructure in other cities and regions had also been targeted.

“Sadly, people have been killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Russia will definitely face a response to this,” Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian President called on Ukraine's partners to continue supporting the country, saying that “supporting Ukraine means truly supporting people’s lives – supporting the principle that terror must never be normalised, anywhere.”

“Russia must be held accountable for all of this and face real consequences,” Zelenskyy said.

Earlier, on September 26, following a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump said he wanted Russia and Ukraine to “settle” the war. (ANI)

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