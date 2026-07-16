'Commend India for advancing BIMSTEC security cooperation...': Bangladesh Defence Advisor to PM

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): AKM Shamsul Islam, Defence Adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister, hailed India's leadership role in advancing the security cooperation among BIMSTEC countries and urged deepening collaboration for enhanced maritime and cyber security.

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He made the remarks at the 5th BIMSTEC National Security Advisor's Meeting here in New Delhi on Friday.

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Islam said, "I commend India, as the Lead Country for the Security Sector, for its sustained leadership in advancing BIMSTEC security cooperation. Bangladesh remains committed to working closely with all Member States to translate our shared security vision into practical and measurable cooperation."

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He underlined the importance of the grouping, noting how nearly 1.7 billion people and a combined GDP of over US$5 trillion, the Bay of Bengal is the strategic gateway for the BIMSTEC region's economy, energy and connectivity.

"What happens on its shores, beneath its waters, and across its digital networks impacts every individual in the Member States," he said.

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He spoke about the emerging and existing challenges, stating how they transcend borders and demand a coordinated regional response.

"Traditional threats, like violent and extremist acts, illicit trafficking and organized crime now converge with cyber threats, disinformation, attacks on critical infrastructure, climate-induced disasters and public health emergencies," he added.

The Defence Advisor to the Prime Minister called maritime security central to cooperation in BIMSTEC and said, "Bay of Bengal is vital for life and livelihoods of vast majority of our population, not just along the coast. They face threats from maritime crime, trafficking, illegal fishing, pollution, and natural disasters. We would be open to see how today's technological tools and applications can aid us all."

He added, "We need to strengthen practical cooperation through regular exercises, coordinated training, direct communication, and closer collaboration among Navies, Coast Guards, maritime law- enforcement agencies, and disaster-response institutions."

On the front of Cybersecurity, he underlined the rising cost of the crime for the global economy and urged the exchange of best practices to protect critical infrastructure and prioritize capacity-building is necessary so that gaps in national capability do not result in regional vulnerabilities, particularly as countries like Bangladesh have diverse level of capacity and endowments.

"Our underwater domain also deserves attention. Submarine communication cables and offshore energy infrastructure are vital to regional connectivity but remain vulnerable to accidents, natural hazards, illegal activity, and deliberate disruption," he further added.

He also mentioned how the newly formed government under PM Tarique Rahman has prioritised "restoring public confidence, safeguarding communal harmony, maintaining public order, re-building democratic institutions, preventing political violence. Also, countering disinformation - hate speech - Al- enabled manipulation that are generated both from within and outside the country."

Islam underlined the challenge of Rohingya refugees being faced by the country and said, "For long one decade, Bangladesh has hosted over 1.2 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas lending significant economic, environmental, and security costs to Bangladesh and her people. This prolonged crisis is an exceptional humanitarian issue. Also, with complex border, maritime, and transnational security challenges that stand to affect the security and stability of our entire region. Safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation remains the only durable solution. Bangladesh would therefore call on all the BIMSTEC member states to collectively meet the conditions necessary for their return."

In his concluding remarks he highlighted how the BIMSTEC Charter aspires for a secure and stable region, he called on for deeper cooperation and said, "Our collaborative endeavours need to be impactful before the wider population, grounded on consensus and regard for sovereignty."

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His remarks come as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday chaired the fifth BIMSTEC National Security Chiefs' meeting, hosting top-level intelligence and security officials from across the Bay of Bengal region to reinforce regional stability.

The high-level gathering brought together delegates from the seven member nations of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), which includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. (ANI)

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