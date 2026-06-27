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Home / World / Commerce Minister Goyal holds talks with UK India Business Council on unlocking new opportunities

Commerce Minister Goyal holds talks with UK India Business Council on unlocking new opportunities

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ANI
Updated At : 05:18 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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London [UK], June 27 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal on Friday had a luncheon meeting with UK India Business Council members, engaging with C-suite representatives from leading global organisations.

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Goyal said the discussions focused on unlocking new opportunities.

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In a post on X, he said, "Had an interactive luncheon meeting with UK India Business Council members, engaging with C-suite representatives from leading global organisations including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Group, HSBC, Prudential, and Baker McKenzie on advancing the India-UK growth agenda. The discussions focused on unlocking new opportunities, accelerating investments, and deepening collaboration across sectors to foster shared growth while further strengthening India's global competitiveness."

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Pitching for transformational growth and urging industry leaders to scale up and venture into hitherto uncharted territory, Goyal has said the world trusts that India can and must deliver.

The Union Minister, who is on a visit to the UK, attended the Business Plenary Session, where he interacted with industry leaders and stakeholders to discuss opportunities for trade, investment, and economic growth.

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The Union Minister said that global rating agencies such as Fitch, Moody's, and S&P have been unfair to India, have not adequately recognized the India growth story as also the country's strong fundamentals and its capabilities.

He called for ramping up exports to the United Kingdom, stating that there is a lot of potential and there is need for India to have a larger market share.

The Union Minister highlighted the opportunities arising from the forthcoming implementation of the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) on July 15.

He stressed collaboration, cooperation, and partnerships as a way to move faster. The Minister spoke of the need to have high growth ambition and work accordingly.

"I do believe that what we will seize now will become very valuable. Very often in our cosy comfort, we lose track, time passes by. And then we get into the typical rut of claiming success when we have 5, 7, or 10% growth. International trade normally grows at 4 to 6%, or 5%. If that is the kind of level of ambition that we will keep as a nation, it'll be completely a betrayal of the trust that the world has in us today," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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