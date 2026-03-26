Commerce Secretary, US Deputy Trade Representative discuss economic cooperation

Yaounde [Cameroon], March 26 (ANI): Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal met Ambassador Joseph Barloon, Deputy United States Trade Representative and Chief of the Permanent Mission of the United States to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), on the sidelines of the WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14).

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The two sides held detailed discussions on the MC14 agenda and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

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In a post on X, the Department of Commerce said, "Commerce Secretary @RajeshAgrawal94 met Ambassador Joseph Barloon, the Deputy United States Trade Representative and Chief of Permanent Mission of United States to WTO, on the sidelines of WTO MC14. Had detailed discussions on the MC14 agenda and explored strategic ways to further deepen our economic cooperation and bilateral trade ties."

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https://x.com/DoC_GoI/status/2036788211666555349

Earlier, Agrawal reiterated that India remains engaged with the United States for a mutually beneficial trade agreement. Addressing a media briefing, he noted that both countries had announced a trade deal on February 2, followed by a Joint Statement on February 7.

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The 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is being held from 26-29 March 2026 in Yaounde, Cameroon. The Conference, to be chaired by Minister of Trade of Cameroon, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana, will bring together Trade Ministers from WTO member countries to deliberate on key issues affecting the global trading system.

The Indian delegation is being led by Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal. The delegation includes senior officials from the Department of Commerce, officers from the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, representatives from other stakeholder Ministries/Departments, as well as technical and legal experts participating in various negotiating tracks.

The key agenda items for discussion include WTO reform, the E-Commerce Work Programme and Moratorium, Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD), fisheries subsidies, and issues related to agriculture and development. (ANI)

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