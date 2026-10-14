"Commitment to conclude CEPA negotiations at earliest opportunity": PM Modi, Carney discuss bilateral ties

Ottawa [Canada], October 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney on Tuesday discussed strengthening bilateral ties, including trade, defence and security, artificial intelligence and people-to-people exchanges, reaffirming their commitment to conclude negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the earliest opportunity.

The conversation came ahead of Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand's arrival in India on Tuesday.

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According to a press release issued by the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada, the two leaders welcomed increased engagement between Canada and India over the past year and underlined the opportunity to build on the renewed momentum in bilateral relations.

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The leaders reaffirmed their "commitment to conclude CEPA negotiations at the earliest opportunity, supporting efforts to double two-way trade by 2030".

As per the press release, they also welcomed the ongoing Team Canada Trade Mission to India, described in the release as historic, led by Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu. The leaders also noted the visit to New Delhi this week by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand to advance shared priorities, including trade, energy and people-to-people ties.

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The two PMs discussed the impact of geopolitical instability on the Indo-Pacific region and the need for trusted partners in the areas of energy and agriculture.

According to the statement, Carney thanked PM Modi for his leadership in seeking a peaceful resolution to Russia's war on Ukraine.

The leaders also welcomed "the bilateral security dialogue held in India last week as part of ongoing security and law enforcement engagement at the National Security Advisor level".

The two PMs agreed to remain in close contact ahead of PM Modi's visit to Canada in December.

Regarding the conversation, in a post on X, PM Modi said, "Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties."

Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties. Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world. @MarkJCarney — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2026

"Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world," he added.

The conversation came shortly after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal interacted with Sidhu to discuss advancing CEPA negotiations, with a focus on a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement.

Sharing details of the engagement in a post on X, Goyal said, "Discussed advancing the India-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations, with a focus on a balanced, mutually beneficial agreement that enhances market access & unlocks new trade and investment opportunities. Confident that the CEPA will provide fresh momentum to bilateral trade and strengthen our economic partnership for shared prosperity."

Sidhu is leading Canada's largest corporate delegation to visit India in three decades, with approximately 300 delegates exploring potential joint ventures across key sectors.

In a post on X, Sidhu said the delegation would focus on sectors including aerospace, clean energy, technology, life sciences, agri-food and forestry as Canada seeks to expand trade with India.

"We're also advancing negotiations on a Canada-India CEPA trade agreement, with the goal of opening more opportunities for Canadian workers and businesses," he stated.

The proposed agreement is aimed at improving market access, expanding trade and investment opportunities, and strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand arrived in India on Tuesday, highlighting sustained high-level engagement and positive momentum in bilateral ties.

"A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, Anita Anand, on her visit to India. This is the third visit to India by Minister Anand since June 2025, reflecting the sustained high-level engagement and positive momentum in India-Canada relations," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

"The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to build on the recent progress and further advance our bilateral partnership," it added. (ANI)

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