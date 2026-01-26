"Commitment to help build an inclusive AI future": Bill Gates extends greetings on 77th Republic Day celebrations

New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Chair and Board Member of Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day celebrations of India, extended his greetings and said that his foundation will outline the partnerships and the commitment to help build an inclusive AI future while attending the India AI Summit, which is to be held in Delhi from February 19-20.

Bill Gates, through a video message, said, " It's an honour to send my greetings, as India celebrates its Republic Day. Republic Day is a moment to reflect on the extraordinary promise Indian made to itself in 1950 to build a nation where opportunity expands, knowledge empowers, and progress uplifts everyone."

He added that every time he visits India, he is reminded of the country's ambitions. He said, "Every time I visit India, I'm reminded of how that promise continues to shape the country's ambitions."

He said that Indian innovation is serving people at scale, not just in India but across the global South and across various sectors, including new technologies like artificial intelligence.

He said, " Indian innovation is serving people at scale, not just in India, but across the global South. That's true in health, in agriculture, in digital public infrastructure, and in new technologies like artificial intelligence."

Gates shared the excitement in attending the IndiaAI Impact Summit in February, he said, " I'm very excited to be attending the IndiaAI Impact Summit that's coming up next month. And our foundation will outline our partnerships and our commitment to help build an inclusive AI future."

Gates said that Indian innovators are leading the way in harnessing new AI solutions that will save and improve millions of lives, advancing social good and economic growth.

He said, " Indian innovators are leading the way in harnessing new AI solutions that will save and improve millions of lives. They'll advance social good. They'll drive economic growth. "

Gates said he is thrilled to visit India and see how his foundation will help drive this forward.

He said, " So, I am thrilled I'll be there and see how we can help drive this forward."

Gates also mentioned the Indian diaspora in Seattle and said that their engagement continues to strengthen the bonds between the two countries. He said, " To the Indian diaspora here in Seattle and across the United States. Your engagement continues to strengthen the bonds between our two countries, United in a belief in innovation and human potential."

In the end, he said, "On this Republic Day, I congratulate India on its achievements as the nation advances with confidence towards Viksit Bharat. Thank You"

In response to Bill Gates's video message, India In Seattle, through its official X post, thanked him. Its post said, " Thank You Mr. Bill Gates @BillGates, Chair and Board Member of Gates Foundation, for your warm message congratulating India on its innovation capabilities and its contributions in delivering solutions for the Global South, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day of India!" (ANI)

