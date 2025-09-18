DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / "Commitment to work together for Global South": PM Modi thanks South African Prez for birthday wish

"Commitment to work together for Global South": PM Modi thanks South African Prez for birthday wish

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:05 AM Sep 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his gratitude to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for his warm birthday wishes, reaffirming the strong partnership between India and South Africa and their shared vision for advancing the interests of the Global South.

Advertisement

"Thank you for your kind wishes President Cyril Ramaphosa. India and South Africa are steadfast partners with shared commitment to work together for the Global South," PM Modi wrote in a post on X, in response to President Ramaphosa's message.

President Ramaphosa on Thursday extended his greetings to PM Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday, praising his leadership and the enduring ties between the two nations.

Advertisement

"Allow me to extend my warmest wishes to Your Excellency PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of your 75th birthday. May this year be prosperous in both your personal and professional endeavours," Ramaphosa said.

"It is my firm hope that the strong bond of solidarity and friendship between South Africa and India will continue to flourish under your inspirational leadership," he added.

Advertisement

President Ramaphosa also wished the Prime Minister continued good health and success in his role.

"I express hope for Your Excellency's continued good health and wish you continued success in your esteemed role as the leader of the Republic of India," the post added.

India and South Africa share a deep-rooted historical and strategic relationship, strengthened by cooperation across multilateral platforms like BRICS, the G20, and the India-Africa Forum.

India's links with the struggle for freedom and justice in South Africa date back to the period during which Mahatma Gandhi started his Satyagraha movement in South Africa over a century ago, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

India was also at the forefront of the international community in its support of the anti-apartheid movement; it was the first country to sever trade relations with the apartheid Government in 1946 and subsequently imposed a complete embargo on diplomatic, commercial, cultural and sports ties with South Africa.

India worked consistently to put the issue of apartheid on the agenda of the UN and other multilateral organisations and for the imposition of comprehensive international sanctions against South Africa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also conveyed their best wishes to PM Modi on his birthday.

PM Modi later said that he was overwhelmed by the pouring of wishes from home and overseas. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts