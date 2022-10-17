Committed to COP27 success under Egyptian presidency: Jaishankar

Cairo, October 16
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held discussions with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and highlighted India’s commitment to the success of COP27 under the Egyptian presidency.
Jaishankar underscored that India values the participation of Egypt in the G20 during its chairship. He further underlined that India is fully committed to the success of COP27 under the Egyptian presidency.
“Honoured to call on President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt,” Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Egypt, tweeted. Jaishankar conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Egyptian President and handed him a personal message.
The EAM deeply appreciated President Sisi’s guidance in further developing various dimensions of the India-Egypt relationship. He briefed the President on his discussions with Finance Minister Sameh Shoukry.
Jaishankar on Saturday said he would talk to the Union Minister for Education, Skill and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on collaborating with Egypt on premier higher educational institutes, like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).
