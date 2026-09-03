DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / “Committed to ensuring that fugitives are brought back to India”: MEA on queries related to Mehul Choksi

“Committed to ensuring that fugitives are brought back to India”: MEA on queries related to Mehul Choksi

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:07 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI):  The government today said it remains committed to ensuring that the economic fugitives are brought back to India to face the law.

Answering queries on the extradition of fugitive Mehul Choksi, a key accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank loan fraud case, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said The fugitive was arrested by the Belgian authorities in April last year, and he has been in the Belgian jail since then.

Advertisement

, "... As far as the extradition request is concerned, it is pursuant to India's extradition request, which was made some time back. The fugitive was arrested by the Belgian authorities in April last year, and he has been in the Belgian jail since then. So the government of India remains committed to ensuring that the fugitives are brought back to India to face the law and justice," he said.

Advertisement

Sibi George was addressing a special media briefing on visit of Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever to India.

In December last year, the Court of Cassation of Belgium dismissed Choksi's appeal against extradition to India, terming the objections raised by fugitive diamantaire as lacking substance and affirming that he failed to establish any legal or factual ground warranting interference with earlier orders permitting his surrender.

Advertisement

In its judgment, the Belgian Supreme Court upheld the October 17, 2025, ruling of the Antwerp Court of Appeal's Chamber of Indictment and concluded that the extradition proceedings fully complied with domestic law as well as European human rights standards.

The court rejected all three grounds of challenge raised by Choksi, including alleged violations of fair trial rights, claims of abduction, and apprehensions relating to prison conditions in India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts