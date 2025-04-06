"Committed to working closely with India": Sri Lankan Minister Arun Hemachandra

Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 6 (ANI): Sri Lanka Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Arun Hemachandra, on Saturday expressed confidence that relations between New Delhi and Colombo will continue to strengthen in the near future.

Speaking to ANI, Hemachandra emphasised Sri Lanka's commitment to deepening cooperation with India.

"We are committed to working closely with India. There were a number of doubts and issues in the past, but we have clarified that we share a very strong and fruitful relationship. The support we are receiving from India is truly enormous. We are confident that this relationship will become stronger in the days to come," he said.

Waruna Sri Dhanapala, Secretary of Sri Lanka's Ministry of Digital Economy, hailed the decision to confer the country's highest civilian honour, 'Mitra Vibhushana', on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We have a very close relationship with the Government of India. India is offering training programme to Sri Lanka. I think it is good that our new government has recognised and honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with our highest civilian award," Dhanapala said.

The 'Mitra Vibhushana' honour is conferred by the Sri Lankan government on foreign nationals for their exceptional contribution to strengthening friendly relations with the country.

PM Modi is on a State visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Disanayaka. His arrival in Colombo on Friday marked his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019.

Earlier, Sri Lanka President Dissanayake honoured PM Modi with the highest award to a foreign head of state, the Mitra Vibhushana. Dissanayake said that PM Modi highly deserves this honour.

PM Modi was accorded a historic ceremonial welcome at Independence Square in Colombo on Saturday. It is the first time that Sri Lanka has honoured a visiting leader in this manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited and laid a wreath at the 'Indian Peace Keeping Force (IPKF) Memorial' in Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte, near Colombo, earlier today.

He hailed the brave soldiers of the Indian Peacekeeping Force who laid down their lives in service of peace, unity and the territorial integrity of Sri Lanka, according to an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

In a post on X, he stated, "Laid a wreath at the IPKF Memorial in Colombo. We remember the brave soldiers of the Indian Peacekeeping Force who laid down their lives in service of peace, unity and the territorial integrity of Sri Lanka. Their unwavering courage and commitment remain a source of inspiration for us all."

PM Modi also held a meeting with leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil (IOT) community in Sri Lanka's Colombo on Saturday and stressed that the community "constitutes a living bridge" between two nations for more than 200 years.

Prime Minister Modi reached Colombo after concluding his visit to Thailand, where he attended the BIMSTEC Summit and held bilateral talks with several world leaders, including Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay. (ANI)

