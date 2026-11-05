Commonwealth partners need to de-risk, diversify supply chains through trusted routes, says EAM Jaishankar

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], November 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar urged Commonwealth partners to de-risk and diversify supply chains through shorter, trusted routes, noting that expanded connectivity corridors ultimately serve commercial interests.

Delivering these remarks during the Commonwealth Heads of Government and Business Leaders Breakfast Meeting held alongside the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026 in St. John's, the EAM outlined key priorities for resilient economic collaboration.

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Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar noted that he highlighted, "Commonwealth partners also need to de-risk and diversify. This requires shorter and trusted supply chains."

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"More connectivity corridors are good for business. Commonwealth partners should make more efforts to enhance local distribution," he added.

Furthermore, he underscored the necessity of advancing vocational training and institutional capacity building, explaining that such measures furnish partners with expanded strategic alternatives.

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Drawing attention to the global footprint of the Indian business community, the External Affairs Minister described it as a vital strategic asset for the Commonwealth.

"Digital is a game changer as it promotes efficiency, good governance and growth," he observed.

Additionally, EAM Jaishankar suggested that multilateral frameworks such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure could be effectively utilised to spearhead joint climate action initiatives.

"Our First Responder experiences and HADR activities suggest the need for local hubs," he stated.

The minister further noted that facilitating workforce mobility could serve as an important Commonwealth focus.

"The comfort within the Commonwealth can build business for growth and prosperity," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar addressed the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session, where he spotlighted the transformative impact of digital public infrastructure in fostering transparent governance and fiscal accountability.

During the session, he spoke about India's recent Free Trade Agreement (FTA), alongside other negotiations currently underway in that domain.

Elaborating on the session via X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Honoured to represent India at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Executive Session. Highlighted the value of digital public infrastructure for good governance and financial responsibility. Has helped democratise our economies by expanding opportunities. The Indian example is instructive."

"Also spoke about India's recent FTAs and other negotiations underway in that regard. Such understandings will contribute to predictable trade and resilient supply chains," he added.

EAM Jaishankar is currently undertaking an official visit to Antigua and Barbuda to attend CHOGM. Upon arrival, the Indian minister was welcomed at the airport by Antigua and Barbuda's Foreign Minister Everly Chet Greene and Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Charles Fernandez. (ANI)

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