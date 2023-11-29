Companies in Japan giving record pay raises in 2023: Government Survey

Tokyo, November 29
Companies in Japan have raised or plan to raise the average monthly pay per employee by a record 3.2 per cent, or 9,437 yen ($64), in 2023, an annual government survey has revealed.
The hike, which followed the previous year's increase of 1.9 per cent, or 5,534 yen, was the biggest since comparative figures began in 1999, according to the survey conducted by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
The Ministry conducted the survey from July 20 through August 10 on companies with 100 or more employees, receiving valid responses from 1,901 firms, reports Xinhua news agency.
The percentage of companies that already raised average regular wages or plan to do so this year reached 89.1 per cent, the highest since 2019, the results showed.
The construction sector led the way, followed by manufacturing, while the transportation and postal industries had the smallest number of companies raising pay, followed by the accommodation and restaurant sectors, according to the survey.
High prices and labour shortages led more companies to raise wages, a Ministry official said.
