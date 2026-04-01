Tehran [Iran], April 24 (ANI): Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday (local time) asserted that there are no divisions within the country's leadership, rejecting claims of internal rifts between "hardliners" and "moderates."

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He said all Iranians are united as "revolutionaries" and fully aligned with the Supreme Leader, adding that the nation stands together against any external aggression.

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His remarks came after US President Donald Trump claimed that there was infighting within Iran's political and military establishment.

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In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote, "In Iran, there are no radicals or moderates; we are all "Iranian" and "revolutionary," and with the iron unity of the nation and government, with complete obedience to the Supreme Leader of the Revolution, we will make the aggressor criminal regret his actions."

در ایران ما تندرو و میانه‌رو وجود ندارد؛ همه ما "ایرانی" و "انقلابی" هستیم و با اتحاد آهنین ملت و دولت، با تبعیت کامل از رهبر معظم انقلاب متجاوز جنایتکار را پشیمان خواهیم کرد. یک خدا، یک ملت، یک رهبر و یک راه؛ آنهم راه پیروزی ایران عزیزتر از جان.#ایران_ما — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 23, 2026

"One God, one nation, one leader, and one path; that path being the path to the victory of our dear Iran, more precious than life," the post read.

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Earlier, Trump claimed that there is internal division within Iran's leadership, alleging infighting between "hardliners" and "moderates" in the country's political and military establishment.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran was struggling to determine its leadership direction and suggested deep internal discord amid diplomatic engagements to find a comprehensive solution to the situation in West Asia. Trump described the infighting as "crazy".

"Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don't know! The infighting is between the 'Hardliners,' who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the 'Moderates,' who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!" Trump wrote.

He further claimed that the United States maintains strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.

The US president also noted that the control will persist until a deal is reached with Iran."We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy. It is 'Sealed up Tight,' until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!" he added. (ANI)

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