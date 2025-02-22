"Concerning and worrisome": Jaishankar on USAID funding allegations for 'voter turnout'

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on Saturday expressed concern over allegations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated USD 21 million for "voter turnout" in India.

Jaishankar stated that the government is looking into the matter, describing the allegations as "concerning and worrisome." Adressing the 12th International Health Dialogue in New Delhi, he emphasised that USAID was allowed to operate in India in good faith, but the new allegations suggest that some activities may have been conducted in bad faith.

"Some information has been put out there by the Trump administration people, and obviously, that is concerning... I think, as a government, we're looking into it. My sense is that the facts will come out...USAID was allowed here in good faith, to do good faith activities; now, suggestions are being laid out from America that there are activities which are in bad faith. It's worrisome, and if there's something to it, then the country should know who the people are involved in it," said Jaishankar.

While adressing the weekly briefing on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that, the United States' administration's information regarding funding in India is "deeply troubling" and has led to concerns regarding foreign interference in India's internal affairs.

Jaiswal said that relevant departments and agencies are looking into the matter and it would be premature to make a public comment at this stage.

Asked about President Donald Trump's remarks about the funding of USD 21 million for "voter turnout in India", Jaiswal said, "We have seen information that has been put out by the US administration regarding certain US activities and funding. These are obviously very deeply troubling. This has led to concerns about foreign interference in India's internal affairs. Relevant departments and agencies are looking into this matter."

"It would be premature to make a public comment at this stage. So, relevant authorities are looking into, and hopefully we can come up with an update on that subsequently," the MEA spokesperson said.

Addressing the FII PRIORITY Summit in Miami, Florida on Thursday, Trump questioned the United States' allocation of USD 21 million for voter turnout efforts in India, comparing it to concerns over foreign interference in American elections.

Highlighting the disparity in reactions, he stated, "21 million dollars in voter turnout - why do we need to spend 21 million for voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government... Because when we hear that Russia spent about two thousand dollars in our country, it was a big deal. They took some internet ads for two thousand dollars. This is a total breakthrough." (ANI)

