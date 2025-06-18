DT
Home / World /

"Concluding a productive Canada visit": PM Modi departs for Croatia

ANI
Updated At : 07:30 AM Jun 18, 2025 IST
Kananaskis [Canada], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his visit to Canada, where he participated in the G7 Summit and departed for Croatia. During his visit, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people and government of Canada for hosting a successful G7 Summit and underscored how India remains committed to the cause of global peace, prosperity and security.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also highlighted the significance of the visit in a post on X, stating, "PM @narendramodi concludes a very productive visit to Canada! Held fruitful dialogue on key issues in the global context of energy security, technology, and innovation at the @G7 Summit. Met with several leaders & discussed bilateral ties. Next stop- Croatia"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Canada on Tuesday to attend the G7 Summit. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney received PM Modi as he arrived at the summit venue in Kananaskis, Alberta.

In a series of high-level meetings held on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, PM Modi highlighted India's efforts to strengthen global partnerships and champion the cause of the Global South.

He held discussions with Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

Building on these interactions, PM Modi emphasised solidarity with the Global South after meetings with leaders from Brazil and South Africa.

He described "outstanding conversations" with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, reaffirming their shared commitment to addressing issues vital to the Global South and working towards a better future for coming generations.

Alongside these engagements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held insightful deliberations with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

