Condemning terrorism should be our 'principle', not just 'convenience': PM Modi at BRICS summit

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday, asserted that condemning terrorism must be a "principle" rather than a matter of "convenience", describing it as the "most serious challenge" for humanity in the current global scenario.

Addressing the BRICS Session on Peace and Security, the Prime Minister highlighted the recent terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22 as a stark reminder of terrorism's threat to global peace and called for unwavering international solidarity.

He stated that the attack was a blow to the "soul, identity, and dignity" of India, acknowledging the international support that the nation received in solidarity.

"Terrorism has become the most serious challenge for humanity today. Recently India faced an inhuman and cowardly terrorist attack. On 22 April, the terrorist attack in Pahalgam was a direct attack on the soul, identity, and dignity of India. This attack was a blow not only to India but to the entire humanity. In this hour of grief, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the friendly countries who stood with us, who expressed support and condolences," the PM stated.

"Condemning terrorism should be our 'principle', not just a 'convenience'. If we first see in which country the attack took place and against whom, then it would be a betrayal against humanity," he added.

He further emphasised the need for decisive action, calling for sanctions against such acts.

He further noted that words and actions regarding terrorism should be the same.

"There should be no hesitation in imposing sanctions against terrorists. The victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be weighed on the same scale. For personal or political gain, giving silent consent to terrorism and supporting terror or terrorists should not be acceptable under any circumstances. There should be no difference between words and actions regarding terrorism. If we cannot do this, then the question naturally arises: are we serious about the fight against terrorism or not?" he noted.

The Prime Minister's address also situated the fight against terrorism within a broader global context, noting the pervasive threats from West Asia to Europe and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"From West Asia to Europe, today the world is surrounded by disputes and tensions. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is a cause of great concern. India firmly believes that no matter how difficult the circumstances are, the path of peace is the only option for the welfare of humanity," he said while reaffirming India's commitment to peace rooted in its cultural heritage and positioning the country as a proponent of peaceful resolution.

"India is the land of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi. There is no place for war and violence for us. India supports every effort that takes the world away from division and conflict and leads it towards dialogue, cooperation, and coordination and increases solidarity and trust," he added.

PM Modi also highlighted the role of BRICS in fostering global peace and security, stating, "Global peace and security is not just an ideal; it is the foundation of our common interests and future. The development of humanity is possible only in a peaceful and secure environment. BRICS has a very important role in fulfilling this objective. We have to unite and make collective efforts to face our common challenges. We have to move forward together."

The Prime Minister concluded with an invitation to BRICS leaders to visit India for the next summit under India's chairmanship in 2026, further underscoring the alliance's potential to drive global stability.

The summit, hosted by Brazil from July 7 to July 9, saw leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia coming together during the event. (ANI)

