Condolences pour in from across world after Air India plane crashes in Ahmedabad

Abu Dhabi [UAE], June 12 (ANI): Condolences from leaders across the world are pouring in after a London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (Flight AI-171) rammed into a doctors' hostel near the airport perimeter, resulting in a massive fire and heavy smoke. Authorities have so far confirmed one survivor, who was undergoing treatment. The final death toll remains unclear, as the plane crashed in a densely populated residential area.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed grief over the tragedy and conveyed condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India.

In a statement shared on X, the UAE President stated, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic plane accident in Ahmedabad today. The thoughts of everyone in the UAE are with Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to all those affected."

Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that she is "deeply saddened" by the plane crash in Ahmedabad and offered condolences to PM Modi and all those who suffered loss in the tragedy.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad earlier today. On behalf of the people and Government of Thailand, I extend our heartfelt condolences to PM @NarendraModi and all those who suffered loss in this tragedy," Shinawatra posted on X.

Czech Republic PM Petr Fiala expressed sadness over the incident and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

"I am saddened by the news of the Air India plane crash. It is a great tragedy that has affected many lives. My heartfelt condolences go out to all those who have lost their loved ones. My thoughts are with you," Fiala wrote in a post on X.

Finland's PM Petteri Orpo offered condolences to PM Modi, UK PM Keir Starmer and the families of the victims who lost their lives in the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

In a statement shared on X, Orpo wrote, "I wish to express my most sincere condolences to Prime Minister @narendramodi, to Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer, the families and loved ones of the victims, and to everyone affected by the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171. My thoughts are with you."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that he is "heartbroken" to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. He stated that the US continues to monitor developments and stands with the emergency responders working to help those affected by the plane crash.

"Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident. We continue to monitor developments and stand with the emergency responders working to help those impacted," Rubio posted on X.

Czech Republic Minister of Foreign Affairs Jan Lipavsky offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery to those injured in the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"I was saddened to hear about the tragic crash of Air India plane near Ahmedabad airport. I express my condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a swift recovery. Our thoughts are with our friends in India," Lipavsky posted on X.

Austrian Ambassador to India Katharina Wieser said that she is shocked by the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. In a post on X, she stated, "Shocked by today's devastating plane crash in #Ahmedabad. Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this horrific tragedy. Deepest condolences from Austria to all those who have lost loved ones."

Taliban-led Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi expressed sadness over the plane crash and offered condolences to the government of India and the families of the victims.

"IEA-MoFA is deeply saddened by crash of an Indian commercial aircraft, and expresses its sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and government of India," Balkhi posted on X.

Consulate General of Afghanistan in Mumbai also offered condolences to the families of the victims. It stated, "IEA-MoFA is deeply saddened by crash of an Indian commercial aircraft, and expresses its sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims and government of India."

The Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, Herve Delphin, said that the flag of the EU in India has been lowered to half mast in memory and respect of all citizens of India, the UK, Portugal, Canada, and the EU and those who lost their lives in the plane crash in Gujarat.

In a statement on X, Delphin stated, "@EU_in_India flag is lowered to half-mast in memory and respect of all citizens of India, UK, Canada, EU & Portugal - who lost their lives in the tragic #AhmedabadPlaneCrash. Our deepest condolences to the grieving families and to the people of India in this moment of shock & mourning."

Speaking to ANI on a phone call, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said, "The police found one survivor... He has been in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area."

According to an Air India statement, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating as Flight AI-171, departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 pm IST with 242 people on board, including crew.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information," the airline said in a statement.

The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. The official said that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site. (ANI)

