"Confident that my visits to Japan, China would further our national interests": PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Expressing confidence over his two-nation tour to Japan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that these visits will further India's national interests and priorities, while advancing regional and global peace and security.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day official visit to Japan, scheduled from August 29 to 30, to attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit. This marks his first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years.

In his departing statement, PM Modi said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, I am embarking on a two-day visit to Japan for the 15th Annual Summit. During my visit, we would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past eleven years."

Advertisement

"We would endeavour to give new wings to our collaboration, expand the scope and ambition of our economic and investment ties, and advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and Semiconductors. The visit will also be an opportunity to strengthen our civilizational bonds and cultural ties that connect our peoples," he added.

Following his Japan leg, the Prime Minister will head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin.

Advertisement

"From Japan, I will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. India is an active and constructive member of the SCO. During our Presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that India remains committed to working with the SCO members to address shared challenges and deepen regional cooperation.

"I also look forward to meeting President Xi Jinping, President Putin and other leaders on the sidelines of the Summit," he said.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh had told Parliament earlier this month that the main goals and tasks of SCO are outlined in Article 1 of its Charter titled 'Goals and Tasks'. One of the main goals is "joint combating terrorism, separatism and extremism in all their manifestations, fighting against illicit narcotics and arms trafficking and other types of transnational criminal activity, and also illegal migration". (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)