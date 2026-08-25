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Home / World / 'Conflicts choking global trade arteries...': UN Secretary General calls for protection of global shipping, restoration of navigational freedoms

'Conflicts choking global trade arteries...': UN Secretary General calls for protection of global shipping, restoration of navigational freedoms

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ANI
Updated At : 01:38 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Geneva [Switzerland], August 25 (ANI): With regional conflicts putting global trade routes at navigational risk, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for strict adherence to international law and an immediate halt to attacks targeting commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure.

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in a post on X, he said, "Conflicts in different regions are choking arteries of global trade & squeezing the global food system. Navigational rights & freedoms are vital for international peace & security & the flow of essential goods."

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He noted how the conflicts have put the security situation around the Black Sea, Strait of Hormuz and Red Sea at risk and appealed for full respect for international law - including law of the sea and international humanitarian law along with protection for civilian shipping, infrastructure and civilian seafarers.

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Urging global parties to uphold navigational rights and freedoms, he called for an immediate end to attacks against commercial shipping & civilian infrastructure in the Black Sea.

Guterres also urged full restoration and respect of navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz and an end to attacks against shipping in the Red Sea & around Bab al-Mandab.

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The situation continues to remain volatile across key global transit routes.

On Monday, the UKMTO issued a warning, reporting that the master of an oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile near Ash Shishah, Oman.

Noting that while investigations remain underway, it advised vessels to transit with caution.

As developments follow, the US Central Command reiterated the claims of the American blockade against Iran and, in a post on X, said that as of Monday, CENTCOM forces have "redirected 71 commercial vessels, disabled 3 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance. More than 40 vessels supporting humanitarian aid have been allowed to pass."

Meanwhile, Washington continues to economically target Iran as the conflict drags well over into its sixth month now.

The United States on Monday (local time) imposed sanctions on nearly 60 entities, individuals and vessels over their alleged links to Iran's military activities, procurement networks and petroleum and petrochemical trade, under "Operation Economic Outcast." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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