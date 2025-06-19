DT
Congress MP Gurjeet Aujla urges EAM Jaishankar to ensure safety, evacuation of Indians in Israel-Iran conflict

ANI
Updated At : 10:20 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Congress Lok Sabha MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has written to External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, expressing deep concern over the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran and urged the government to take immediate action to ensure the safety and evacuation of Indian nationals, particularly Punjabis, stranded in the affected regions.

"Ensure the immediate safety and well-being of all Indian citizens, especially Punjabis, currently stranded in Israel and surrounding areas," the letter read.

Further, the Congress MP urged Jaishankar to "initiate urgent evacuation measures to bring our fellow countrymen and women home without delay."

He has also emphasised the need to protect Gurdwaras and other places of religious and cultural significance in Israel.

"Ensure the safety, security, and sanctity of Gurdwaras and other places of religious and cultural significance in Israel, which are not just centres of worship but symbols of India's spiritual heritage abroad," the letter read.

"The Indian community abroad looks to their motherland in times of distress with the utmost hope and faith. We must not let them down. The situation is volatile and deteriorating rapidly. A delay in response could lead to irreversible consequences. We must act now to save lives, uphold India's global responsibility, and send a strong message that India stands firmly by every India --everywhere," it added.

The death toll from Israel's attacks on Iran has risen to more than 240, including 70 women and children. At least 24 people have been killed in Iranian attacks on Israel. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

