New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Congress' Pawan Khera slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Donald Trump's statement on India agreeing to 'reduce' tariffs and questioned whether the reported deal was signed "under pressure."

Noting Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to US, Pawan Khera questioned the "secrecy" behind the reported deal and asked why the Indians are getting to know about it through the US President.

"140 crore Indians are getting to know our own government's Trade Policy through the US President - Trump. Has the GOI taken a decision to cut Tariffs under pressure by PM Modi's close friend - Mr. Donald Trump? Has Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in the United States to apparently negotiate a Trade Deal, buckled under pressure and signed on the dotted line dictated by 'Howdy Modi's close compatriot Namaste Trump'?" Khera said in the statement.

Advertisement

"What does the fresh statement by the US President mean for India where he said that "India has agreed to cut their tariffs ... way down now because somebody's finally exposing them for what they have done."? Why is this 'deal' if any shrouded under a veil of secrecy?" he added.

Pawan Khera further questioned as to why India couldn't negotiate a pause on reciprocal tariffs when Mexico and Canada were able to do it.

Advertisement

"India-US have had a stable, strong and a valued strategic comprehensive relationship, built over decades of mutual cooperation. Dr Manmohan Singh and George W Bush have together navigated the details of the historic Indo-US deal, which was mutually beneficial. Dr Singh had virtually risked his own government's political future for the same, but that was in national interests and end India's Civil Nuclear apartheid," he said.

"Today, PM Modi is doing just the opposite, his government seems to know-tow the line set by Mr. Trump. Just yesterday, at a Media Conclave in India, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Indian Farm sector cannot remain closed. Today, we have come one step forward, where a Union Minister is on the US soil and we are we are being told by none less than the US President, that India has agreed to cutting its tariffs and India being 'exposed," he added.

We are not surprised if indeed Modi Govt has agreed to reduce our tariffs, for they have been incrementally signaling that they will eventually do it, even before PM Modi's visit to the US in February 2025.

Pawan Khera suggested that the NDA government has been signaling to 'reduce" the tariffs and the reported deal didn't come as a surprise.

"We are not surprised if indeed Modi Govt has agreed to reduce our tariffs, for they have been incrementally signaling that they will eventually do it, even before PM Modi's visit to the US in February 2025." Khera said.

Khera further noted recent actions of government to lower tariff on US products.

"Union Budget 2025-26 lowered import duties on high-capacity motorcycles for American brands like Harley-Davidson. 2. On February 13th, Modi Govt slashed tariffs on American bourbon whisky to 100% from 150%. On February 13th, Modi Govt slashed tariffs on American bourbon whisky to 100% from 150%. GOI has also reduced import duties on Washington apples, from 50% to 15%. There are also negotiations going on reducing tariffs on horticulture products like walnuts, cranberries, and dairy," Khera said.

Khera further slammed PM Modi questioning whether he has "surrendered" India's MSMEs interest to benefit a "crony friend."

"Has the Modi Govt surrendered the interests of our MSMEs to benefit select crony friends? Are the interests of crony friends more important for you than the interests of Indian farmers and Manufacturing sector? Modi Govt's Trade Policy is DISASTROUS and if the present concession holds true, Indian Economy - our already failed Make in India, our Aatmanirbhar Bharat plan - would be further crushed by the weight of Modi ji's surrender," Khera said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump attacked India's tariffs, saying it is next to impossible to sell anything to India because of the "high tariffs." In a nationally televised address, Trump focused on the tariffs his administration will be putting in effect soon.

Trump also revealed that India has agreed to slash its tariffs significantly, allegedly because "somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

Speaking from the White House, Trump stated, "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India...They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."

This development comes as the US prepares to introduce reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose high levies on American goods.

Meanwhile, sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Trump have agreed to push forward negotiations on a multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). This mutually beneficial agreement, finalised in February 2025, aims to boost market access, reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers, and enhance supply chain integration.

To achieve this, both leaders have decided to designate senior representatives to advance the negotiations. This move demonstrates their commitment to strengthening trade ties and promoting economic cooperation between the two nations. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)