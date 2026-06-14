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Home / World / Connection and conviction, Innovation and inspiration, shared values and vision: PM Modi hails India-France ties at Bharat Innvotes

Connection and conviction, Innovation and inspiration, shared values and vision: PM Modi hails India-France ties at Bharat Innvotes

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ANI
Updated At : 04:43 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Nice [France], June 14 (ANI): Emphasising the depth of the India-France strategic partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described bilateral ties between the two countries as being rooted in "connection and conviction", "innovation and inspiration", and "shared values and shared vision" while addressing the Bharat Innovates 2026 event in Nice, France.

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Addressing the gathering in the presence of French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister said the partnership between the two countries extends beyond trade and strategic interests and is guided by a common vision for the future.

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"In this relationship between India and France, there is Connection, and there is Conviction too. In this relationship, there is Innovation too, and Inspiration too. In this relationship, there are Shared Values too, and a Shared Vision too," PM Modi said.

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"Around the world, nations engage in trade and form strategic partnerships with one another. However, some relationships go beyond shared interests--they are driven by a shared vision. The partnership between Bharat and France is one such example," he added.

PM Modi and President Macron jointly inaugurated the 'Bharat Innovates 2026' conclave here, bringing together leading startups, innovators and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries.

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Highlighting the growing collaboration between the two nations, PM Modi noted that India and France have consistently progressed together and launched several new initiatives in recent years.

The Prime Minister also welcomed the launch of the Bharat Innovates initiative, aimed at strengthening cooperation in innovation and entrepreneurship between the two countries.

"Both our countries have always moved forward together. Just this year, the India-France Year of Innovation was launched," he said.

"And today, I am delighted that we are also launching Bharat Innovates together with France," the PM added.

Expressing gratitude to the French President for his participation in the event, the Prime Minister said, "I express my deepest gratitude to my friend, President Macron, for coming here on this occasion."

The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a powerful platform to connect Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions.

The joint launch by PM Modi and President Macron signals the growing importance of technology and innovation in the India-France relationship, which has seen deepened cooperation in recent years across sectors ranging from defence and space to digital technology and artificial intelligence.

More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions, including the premier IITs and other research organisations, are participating in the event.

While the conclave may not be as well-known as major global summits, diplomatic observers view it as a critical launchpad for India to showcase its deep-tech capabilities to a global audience, attract international funding, and secure vital partnerships in emerging technologies. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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