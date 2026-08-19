"Consensus is forming between two countries and their respective states": MEA on UP-Japan investment meet 2026

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the ongoing Uttar Pradesh-Japan Business Summit, scheduled till August 23, would help the two nations leverage state-to-prefecture engagements to drive investment, manufacturing and technology transfer directly on the ground.

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Highlighting the strategy of fostering direct ties between Indian states and Japanese prefectures, Jaiswal noted that building relationships at the state level accelerated the implementation of economic and manufacturing agendas. He underscored the efforts made during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent visit to New Delhi in that direction.

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"Look, it has been our effort between India and Japan--and a special effort was made during the Prime Minister's visit--that all the governors of different states there should be met so that while the relationship between central governments is established, strong, and deep, we also want state-to-state connections," Jaiswal said during a press briefing.

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"If a relationship is formed between them in the same way, then our economic agenda, manufacturing, and other areas where implementation happens will get more speed and intensity," he added.

The spokesperson welcomed the growing consensus and direct dialogue between Indian states and Japanese regional authorities.

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"Regarding all these, where investment and economic cooperation are concerned, it's a positive development that consensus is forming between the two countries and their respective states as they converse and take this agenda forward," he stated.

More than 200 industrialists, CEOs, business leaders and policymakers from Japan are participating in the 'UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 '.

The Japanese delegation is being led by Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki. During the conference, the delegates will be apprised of investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and government policies across various sectors.

To take investment and industrial partnership between Uttar Pradesh and Japan to a new level, a high-level CEO Roundtable session of the 'UP-Japan Investment Meet-2026' will be held in New Delhi on Wednesday. The inaugural session will begin on Wednesday morning at the Durbar Hall of Taj Palace, according to an official release.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will honour the CEOs of Japanese companies operating in Uttar Pradesh. This will be followed by a video presentation on the state's industrial and infrastructure progress. Top executives of Japan and leading Japan-linked companies will participate in the roundtable chaired by the Chief Minister.

The CEO Roundtable will place special emphasis on future industrial opportunities for Uttar Pradesh.

Discussions with industry representatives will focus on investment opportunities in sectors such as green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, advanced materials, automotive components and digital infrastructure, the release added.

Japanese investors will also be apprised of the industrial and infrastructure facilities available in Uttar Pradesh and the state's investment policies.

As an important step towards Japanese investment in Uttar Pradesh, the event will also feature a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for projects of Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation. Escorts Kubota's project worth around ₹2,025 crore in Sector-10 of YEIDA is expected to generate more than 3,800 jobs. Meanwhile, Minda Corporation has proposed a total investment of ₹1,166 crore in two projects in Sector-10 and Sector-24, the release noted.

These projects are expected to create around 6,440 employment opportunities. Together, the projects of the two companies represent an investment of ₹3,191 crore and the potential creation of more than 10,000 jobs, strengthening the Japanese manufacturing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

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