New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday warmly welcomed New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, acknowledging his in-depth knowledge of India and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties at the Raisina Dialogue 2025.

Jaishankar highlighted the value of Luxon's perspective on the Indo-Pacific region, particularly during a time when the world is reevaluating the global order.

While addressing the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue 2025, Jaishankar thanked the chief guest and stated, "He not only has considerable knowledge of India but a real commitment to advancing our ties. His perspective on the Indo-Pacific is valuable at a time when the world is debating the nature of the global order."

Jaishankar also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision and motivation in driving the Raisina Dialogue. "I reiterate our deep appreciation for PM Modi's vision and motivation that has driven the Raisina Dialogue," he said.

Jaishankar emphasized the significance of the dialogue, stating that the world order is undergoing a significant transformation, requiring innovative leadership, honest conversations, and creative solutions.

"The world order is undergoing a great churn. This requires leadership, the kind we have in the room today. It requires systems to think differently, honest conversations, fresh ideas and creative solutions," he added.

Delighted to meet US DNI @TulsiGabbard this evening. A useful exchange on contemporary global and regional security challenges. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/NleydlgKnf — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 17, 2025

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday.

"Delighted to meet US DNI @TulsiGabbard this evening. A useful exchange on contemporary global and regional security challenges," Jaishankar wrote on X.

A warm meeting with @FMBhutan D. N. Dhungyel on sidelines of #Raisina2025. Reaffirmed our commitment to further our unique and longstanding ties. 🇮🇳 🇧🇹 pic.twitter.com/kd8fdeIdUN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 17, 2025

He also met with the Foreign Minister of Bhutan, DN Dhungyel, on the sidelines of Raisina 2025.

"A warm meeting with @FMBhutan D. N. Dhungyel on the sidelines of #Raisina2025. Reaffirmed our commitment to further our unique and longstanding ties," EAM wrote on X.

Glad to welcome @TulsiGabbard to India. Exchanged views on further advancing the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both countries are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cyber security cooperation.@DNIGabbard pic.twitter.com/kAg7efPv6n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2025

PM Modi also met with Tulsi Gabbard; sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Glad to welcome @TulsiGabbard to India. Exchanged views on further advancing the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Both countries are committed to combating terrorism and enhancing maritime and cyber security cooperation."

Currently, Raisina Dialogue 2025 is underway in India from March 17-19 in New Delhi

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters. (ANI)

