Home / World / Constructive discussions with Canada FM to restore, reinvigorate bilateral ties: Jaishankar

Constructive discussions with Canada FM to restore, reinvigorate bilateral ties: Jaishankar

ANI
Updated At : 05:00 PM Oct 13, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday held "constructive discussions" with visiting Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to "restore and reinvigorate" the partnership between the two nations.

Jaishankar said that the two also exchanged views on global developments and agreed on an "ambitious cooperation roadmap."

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to welcome FM Anita Anand of Canada today in New Delhi. Had constructive discussions to restore and reinvigorate the mechanisms necessary to advance our partnership. Also exchanged views on global developments and our responses to shared challenges."

"We also agreed on an ambitious cooperation roadmap. And to shepherd the process of rebuilding our cooperation so that it delivers on the expectation of our leaders and the interests of our people."

Jaishankar held bilateral talks on Monday with his Canadian counterpart, Anita Anand, who is on her first official visit to India after taking charge as Canada's new Foreign Minister.

"We seek to de-risk the international economy today by forging strong partnerships of growing range and depth. Your visit, Ms. Anand, affords an opportunity to review the global scenario and exchange perspectives, " he said.

The visit comes against the backdrop of improving diplomatic ties and a mutual push to rebuild trust following recent tensions. "As Prime Minister Modi noted during his meeting with Prime Minister Carney in Kananaskis, India's approach is to move forward with a positive mindset," Jaishankar said, referring to the meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of the G7 summit in June this year.

Earlier in the day, Anand also held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, she said, "I met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning in New Delhi. Building on the momentum of Prime Minister Mark Carney's meeting with PM Modi this summer at the G7 Summit, Canada and India are elevating the relationship between our countries, while maintaining our law enforcement and security dialogue and expanding our economic relationship."

Anand expressed gratitude for the warm welcome received in India and affirmed that Canada stands committed, along with India, to further advancing the relationship, both in the present and the long term, especially when it comes to mutual priorities in the Indo-Pacific.

She affirmed, "Both of our governments agree on the importance of elevating the relationship going further. So the joint statement will discuss our mutual plans for re-engagement. It will inform Canadians and Indians alike that we are collectively committed to advancing this relationship now and in the long term, particularly when it comes to our mutual priorities in the Indo-Pacific." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

