Consul-General Revach calls India, Israel 'strategic allies, partners' in fighting terrorism

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Israeli Consul-General Yaniv Revach on Tuesday called India and Israel strategic allies and partners in the fight against terrorism and shared how the two countries are working together in the field of implementing Israeli technology which is benefitting local farmers.

Advertisement

The Consul General also paid a visit to the Headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), calling its activities "very impressive" and saying that they are actually working with the young generation and connecting them to the roots of India.

Advertisement

While responding to a question on terrorism, Revach told reporters, "Both countries faced terrorist activities from different borders... and both countries are strategic allies and partners when it comes to fighting terrorism."

Advertisement

Previously, while speaking to ANI on the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, Revach said, "The terror threats faced by India and Israel are similar and have brought the two countries closer on security and intelligence cooperation."

He highlighted the growing defence partnership, noting that Israel's battlefield experience has shaped cooperation with India."We have a lot of defence cooperation between India and Israel. Luckily, Israel has combat-proven capabilities, and we are glad to share them with our Indian friends," he said.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, while speaking to reporters, he mentioned the strides in agricultural cooperation between the two countries and shared how Israeli advanced tech is helping Indian partners through several means such as drip irrigation, use of Israeli fertilisers and visits of experts to guide the local farmers on yield efficiency.

The Consul-General said, "Israel has a very advanced technology when it comes to agriculture, and we try to work together with the Indian partners to implement the Israeli technology. For example, today we visited a citrus farm. So they use drip irrigation that was invented in Israel. They use Israeli fertilizer. And they also use the Israeli experts who are coming here to work together with the local farmers to guide them how to produce more yield from every field."

On his visit to the RSS headquarters and expressing views on the RSS, the Israeli envoy said, "It was important for me because actually it's the hard core and the base of the culture and the heritage here in India. So it was very important for me to visit the place and see exactly the activities that they are organizing here."

He added, "I think the activities are very impressive, they are actually working with the young generation and connect them to the roots of India, to the heritage of India, the history of India, so I think it's very important."

On Monday in a post on X, the Consul-General shared of his visit to the RSS Headquarters located in Nagpur.

https://x.com/yanivrev/status/2005644124544970984?s=20

He offered tributes to the founder of RSS, Dr Hedgewar, and his successor, Dr Golwalkar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)