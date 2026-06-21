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Home / World / Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosts International Day of Yoga at Bund Finance Centre

Consulate General of India in Shanghai hosts International Day of Yoga at Bund Finance Centre

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ANI
Updated At : 10:13 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Shanghai [China], June 21 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Shanghai celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 at the Bund Finance Centre (BFC) on Sunday.

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The flagship event, organised under this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing," brought together 400 participants, including members of the diplomatic corps, academics, yoga practitioners, members of the Indian diaspora, and friends of India in China.

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Indian Consulate General in Shanghai said that Consul General Pratik Mathur was happy to host the splendid ceremony for the 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga in Shanghai with a majestic view of Pearl TV Tower at the historic Bund along the banks of the Huangpu river, a major landmark which is a testament to the old historic links between India and China.

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The historic location at the heart of the Yangtze river delta region, the growth hub of the region, provided the perfect backdrop to the closure of the 90-day burst of activities and programs built around IDY 2026 which unfolded since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call in Mann ki Baat, the Consulate General said in its statement.

Mathur in his welcome remarks thanked the Indian community and companies in the region who had contributed to Consulate's efforts to host major IDY 2026 events across some of China's most developed cities and counties such as Shanghai, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Kunshan, Wuxi, Ningbo, Keqiao and Nantong over the past few weeks.

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The program today Consul General pointed out was built around the IDY 2026 theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing". The CG also specially thanked Sister Sapna, the China in-charge for Brahma Kumaris and Siddharth Chatterjee, former UN Chief for China and President of think tank Global Neighbours for their honoured participation in the event.

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