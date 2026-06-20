"Continuation of this situation will cost them dearly": Iran warns US over MoU commitments on Lebanon

Tehran [Iran], June 20 (ANI): Iran on Friday (local time) accused the United States of failing to uphold commitments under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Republic related to the cessation of military operations in West Asia, warning that the continuation of the current situation, referring to the continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon, would carry significant consequences.

Advertisement

Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, said in a post on X that Washington's failure to implement the first clause of the agreement had undermined trust among the Iranian people.

Advertisement

"The United States' failure to adhere to the first clause of the memorandum of understanding demonstrates that it lacks the will to earn the trust of the Iranian people," the post read.

Advertisement

He further warned that Iran would respond to what it views as violations of the agreement.

"The continuation of this situation will cost them dearly, beginning with a smart and deterrent response to the violation of the memorandum of understanding's commitments. We remain steadfast," the post added.

Advertisement

According to the MoU between the US and Iran, the first clause of the agreement stipulates that both sides agree to "the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon".

This comes after Hezbollah launched attacks on Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of four soldiers overnight.

Following the strikes by Hezbollah, the Israeli Forces retaliated against Hezbollah infrastructure with strikes in the Bekaa Valley after the rebel group in Lebanon violated the ceasefire by conducting a drone strike that killed an IDF tank battalion commander and three other soldiers in southern Lebanon.

Moments after the strikes, a renewed ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hezbollah amid efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

According to CNN, citing multiple sources familiar with the negotiations, Israel and Hezbollah have reached an agreement to reinstate a ceasefire which took effect at 9 am (local time). Sources told CNN that the agreement was brokered through mediation efforts involving the United States and Qatar, while another diplomatic source said Iran also played a role in facilitating the deal alongside Washington and Doha.

Moments after the announcement of the ceasefire between the two sides, US President Donald Trump said that he urged the Israeli side to agree to a ceasefire with the rebel group in Lebanon after the two sides renewed fresh strikes against each other.

In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump said he had been in contact with Israel earlier in the day and encouraged its leadership to support the ceasefire effort.

However, he declined to confirm whether he had spoken directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"It's a positive," Trump said, referring to the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)