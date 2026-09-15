New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India on Tuesday confirmed that it continues to pursue the extradition of Zakir Naik with Malaysia, with the MEA stating that the issue has been raised at multiple levels, following recent high-level engagements, including bilateral discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during a bi-weekly press briefing said, "We continue to take up this issue at various levels with the Malaysian side."

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Zakir Naik is known for his inflammatory speeches and is currently wanted by the National Investigation Agency of the Government of India under a 2016 money laundering case.

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He is also alleged to have incited people with his hate speech. Naik runs a channel by the name PeaceTV, which is banned across India and other countries due to its controversial nature.

He has additionally been denied entry into Canada and the United Kingdom.

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Jaiswal’s remarks come after Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim paid a visit to India to attend the BRICS Summit, which took place over the weekend.

During the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leaders hailed the growing defence partnership and expanding two-way investments between the two nations.

Noting how the two maritime neighbours are close partners and have their friendship powered by people, PM Modi said in a post on X, “Delighted to meet PM Anwar Ibrahim. India-Malaysia ties are moving into ambitious new areas like semiconductors, critical minerals, clean energy, infrastructure and talent mobility.”

He underlined how the growing defence partnership, expanding two-way investments and deeper people-to-people links reflect the new momentum in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“India and Malaysia will continue to work together and realise the full potential of this relationship,” the Prime Minister posted on X. (ANI)

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