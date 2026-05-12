Continuous disruption at Hormuz can hamper oil market recovery until 2027, warns Saudi Aramco CEO

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser has cautioned that continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could delay any significant normalisation in global energy markets until 2027.

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Nasser said the market may not return to normal conditions until well into 2027 if interruptions in the Strait of Hormuz continue for several more weeks amid rising volatility in global energy markets.

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He added that even if the key shipping route were reopened immediately, the oil market would still require months to rebalance because of the magnitude of the supply shock already affecting the system.

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Describing the ongoing disruption as “the largest the world has ever experienced”, Nasser highlighted the severity of the strain on global crude flows and supply chains. He termed the current unrest unprecedented.

He further said the world had lost nearly one billion barrels of oil over the past two months and warned that energy markets would take time to stabilise even if normal flows resumed.

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Speaking to the media after Aramco posted a 25 per cent rise in net profit in the first quarter, Nasser said, “Our objective is simple: keep energy flowing, even when the system is under strain.”

Iran’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has severely strained global energy supplies, restricting shipping movement and driving up prices amid the ongoing US-Israel conflict.

“Reopening routes is not the same as normalising a market that has been deprived of about one billion barrels of oil,” Nasser said, adding that already low global stockpiles had been worsened by years of underinvestment.

To bypass the Strait of Hormuz and transport crude to the Red Sea, Aramco has been using its East-West Pipeline, which Nasser described as a “critical lifeline” in reducing pressure on global supplies.

Nasser also reaffirmed that Asia remained a top priority for the company and continued to play a key role in driving global oil demand despite changes in shipping routes.

Meanwhile, speculation has emerged in some quarters linking the developments in the global oil market to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal urging citizens to reduce fuel consumption and work from home. However, there has been no official confirmation connecting the appeal to possible US sanctions-related concerns over Russian oil imports.

It is also being speculated that the United States may use trade and sanctions-related negotiations as leverage during ongoing discussions with India, with an American delegation expected to visit the country this week for trade talks.