 Controversial South African political figure and Zulu minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95 : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Controversial South African political figure and Zulu minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95

Controversial South African political figure and Zulu minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95

Buthelezi’s legacy has remained a contested one due to the role he played during South Africa’s apartheid era

Controversial South African political figure and Zulu minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95

Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Reuters file



AP

Johannesburg, September 9

Controversial South African politician and traditional minister of the Zulu ethnic group Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has died at the age of 95, South African president Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Saturday.

Buthelezi founded the Inkatha Freedom Party, the third largest political party in South Africa when the country transitioned from the racist apartheid system to a democratic one in 1994.

He was admitted to hospital in July following a failed medical procedure to ease his back pain, his family said at the time.

“Prince Buthelezi, who served as the democratic South Africa’s first Minister of Home Affairs, passed away in the early hours of today, Saturday, 9 September 2023, just two weeks after the celebration of his 95th birthday,” Ramaphosa said in a statement on Saturday.

According to Ramaphosa, arrangements for his mourning and funeral will be announced after consultations with the Zulu royal family.

“Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been an outstanding leader in the political and cultural life of our nation, including the ebbs and flows of our liberation struggle, the transition which secured our freedom in 1994 and our democratic dispensation,” said Ramaphosa.

Buthelezi was part of the late Nelson Mandela’s first Cabinet when the latter became South Africa’s first democratically elected President in 1994.

Mandela appointed him as a minister of home affairs, a position he continued to hold in the second administration of former president Thabo Mbeki.

His legacy has remained a contested one due to the role he played during South Africa’s apartheid era, including heading the administrative region of Zululand, a part of the “homelands” regions that were the cornerstone of the apartheid government’s policy of separate development.

His party was also blamed for the pre-election violence that engulfed the country and the province of Kwa-Zulu Natal before the country’s historic 1994 elections.

Now known as KwaZulu-Natal province, the region was one of the 10 “homelands” created by the white-minority government meant to group Black South Africans according to their ethnicity in the country’s mostly rural areas.

These were meant to keep the apartheid system intact by installing so-called “puppet leaders” leading to Buthelezi being labelled a sell-out by liberation movements like the ruling African National Congress at the time.

A former member of the ANC Youth League, in 1975 he formed what was later to be known as the Inkatha Freedom Party, an outfit founded on an ideology of Zulu nationalism which he initially aligned to the African National Congress but later got involved in violent clashes with ANC supporters in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The violence that erupted between Inkatha and the ANC in the 1980s and early 1990s remains one of the bloodiest in South African history and a dent in Buthelezi’s political career. Many were killed in the clashes which took place in the then Zululand and later spread to areas including the Transvaal, now the Gauteng province.

These culminated in what got to be known as the Shell House Massacre in 1994.

Nineteen IFP supporters were shot and killed by ANC security guards after nearly 20,000 of them marched to Shell House in Johannesburg, which was then the headquarters of the ANC, banned in 1990.

They were opposing the upcoming elections and accused the ANC of undermining Zulu leaders and chiefs.

In the early 1990s, leaders of the apartheid government admitted to funding the Inkatha Freedom Party as they sought to destabilize the struggle against apartheid and what was increasingly looking like a road to the end of white minority rule.

Buthelezi opposed apartheid but his stance on controversial issues regarding the oppressive system put him at odds with ANC leaders.

This included his opposition to international sanctions against apartheid and his support for free markets at a time when most liberation movements were largely socialist and African nationalists.

His leadership of the Zululand administration was considered a betrayal to Black South Africans as the “homelands” system was an integral part of the apartheid machinery.

With the growth and significance of his IFP party, Buthelezi wanted his party to play a bigger role during the negotiations for a peaceful transition to democracy, but he withdrew from the negotiations and threatened to boycott the historic 1994 elections after his proposals, including the autonomy of the Zululand region, were rejected.

However, he agreed to participate in the elections about a week before they were held, winning 10% of the national vote and forming part of Mandela’s coalition government which also included the National Party.

He remained a lawmaker in South Africa’s Parliament from 1994 until his death and the leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party until he was replaced at its national conference in 2019.

Throughout his political career, Buthelezi remained deeply involved in the affairs of the Zulu nation, serving as a traditional prime minister and adviser to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini and his successor, his son King Misuzulu KaZwelithini.

In 2022, he oversaw the installation of Misuzulu as the new king of the Zulu nation amid fierce, internal disputes within the Zulu royal family about who was the rightful heir to the throne.

During his last days, it had become apparent that the two had fallen out, with a sickly Buthelezi questioning the new king.

Buthelezi turned 95 last month.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bypoll results: BJP wins 3 seats, Opposition parties get four with Samajwadi Party retaining Ghosi

2
Haryana

Borders sealed, Delhi-Gurugram eway wears a deserted look

3
India

Biden, PM Modi vow to extend ties in new domains; appreciate progress made in defence, hi-tech

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann appoints 710 revenue officials in Punjab amid agitation by 'patwaris'

5
Punjab

UK PM Sunak assures India on concerns about Khalistani elements, says no form of extremism acceptable

6
Trending

72 snakes, including 17 king cobras, stuffed inside baggage on Bangkok flight seized at Bengaluru airport

7
India

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress ‘in talks’ with its former leaders; tight-lipped on move

9
Jalandhar

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

10
Punjab

Demanding UK national Jagtar Singh Johal's release, British MP Preet Kaur Gill says it's shocking Rishi Sunak isn't going to call for it

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

G20 nations reach consensus on Delhi Declaration, says PM Modi

Prominent issues that figure in Joint Declaration being deci...

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

At 112 outcomes and presidency documents, India’s G20 Presidency most ambitious

India’s footprint on G20, major principles named after India...

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

Politics peppers G20 State Dinner: Centre, BJP rebut Congress Chief Ministers’ claims

CMs of Congress-ruled states Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesg Baghel...

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

G20 admits African Union as permanent member

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his opening remarks at the ...

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case

The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...


Cities

View All

MC submits report of final draft to govt

MC submits report of final draft to govt

Farmer bodies protest against holding of G-20 Summit in district, Tarn Taran areas

Bhagwant Mann govt cheating Punjab youth by giving jobs to others: BJP leader

‘Remove impounded vehicles from green belt, stop ‘misuse’ of community centre’

Protesting patwaris, kanungos burn copies of ESMA orders

National award conferred on tech varsity professor

National award conferred on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University professor

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Serpentine queues seen as people throng Chandigarh District Court to pay traffic challans

Swachh Vayu Survekshan: Chandigarh fares poor on air quality

Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

PEC chair auctioned for Rs 5.4L in Spain

Another Burail jail inmate caught with phone

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

Delhi man beaten to death with bricks while saving son from assault

10 Delhi-bound flights from Patna cancelled due to G20 Summit

Man held for hoax alert on G20

Delhi High Court quashes FIR against former Air India pilot Arvind Kathpalia

Teen's gun hoax sends police into action in Old Delhi

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

52 dengue cases in Jalandhar district

Lawyers divided over shifting of court complex to Nangal Shama site

Punjab Congress condemns Bhagwant Mann govt over failure to check drug menace

Opposition takes on Punjab CM over hiring of SIs from other states

Trainee patwaris assigned duty

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

City police ensure 100% compliance in surrendering additional firearms

UP youth beaten to death

Avail 10% rebate on paying property tax till Sept 30

Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

patient’s death: EMO was not even aware of patient in emergency ward: Probe

204 file objections to new MC ward map

204 file objections to new MC ward map

Biker makes off with woman’s gold chain

258 dengue cases in district this season

Court extends drug peddler's police remand by five days

Jail, ADR Centre inspected