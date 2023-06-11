‘Converted’ Hindu Pak girl not allowed to go with parents

Karachi, June 10
A 14-year-old Hindu girl, who was allegedly kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to a Muslim man in Pakistan’s Sindh province, has appeared before a district court which refused to send her with her parents despite her insistence that she wanted to go with them.
Sohana Sharma Kumari was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint from her home in the Benazirabad district of the southern Sindh province on June 2 in front of her mother by her tutor and his accomplices.
Her father Dilip Kumar filed a complaint with police, saying she was kidnapped.
