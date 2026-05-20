"Cooperation mirrors shared awareness": PM Modi, Meloni highlight special strategic partnership in joint op-ed

Rome [Italy], May 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined an ambitious roadmap for deepening ties between India and Italy in a joint op-ed published across several international news platforms, describing the relationship as a "special strategic partnership" central to the emerging "Indo-Mediterranean" era.

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In the op-ed titled "Italy and India: A Strategic Partnership for the Indo-Mediterranean," the two leaders said bilateral ties had entered a "decisive stage," evolving from a cordial friendship into a partnership rooted in "the values of freedom and democracy, and a common vision for the future."

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The joint piece framed the India-Italy relationship as part of a broader geopolitical transformation linking the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean into what the leaders termed the "Indo-Mediterranean" corridor, a growing network for trade, energy, technology, data and strategic connectivity.

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PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni highlighted expanding political coordination, economic integration and technological cooperation between the two countries amid rapid shifts in the global order.

"Our cooperation mirrors our shared awareness that prosperity and security in the 21st century will be shaped by the ability of nations to innovate, manage energy transitions, and strengthen strategic sovereignty," the two leaders wrote.

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The op-ed emphasised plans to combine Italy's industrial and manufacturing expertise with India's economic scale, innovation ecosystem and engineering talent. The leaders also set a target of surpassing EUR 20 billion in bilateral trade by 2029, focusing on sectors including defence, aerospace, clean energy, machinery, pharmaceuticals, textiles and tourism.

Referring to the growing industrial linkages between the two countries, the article noted that more than 1,000 Indian and Italian companies are now operating across both markets, strengthening supply chain integration between Europe and Asia.

A major focus of the joint vision is centred on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, advanced manufacturing and digital infrastructure.

The two leaders stressed that AI development must remain "responsible and human-centred," combining India's "MANAV" vision of technology serving humanity with Italy's "algor-ethics" framework rooted in its humanist tradition.

"Technology cannot replace individuals or undermine their fundamental rights, nor be used to manipulate public debate or alter democratic processes," the op-ed stated.

The leaders also pointed to expanding cooperation in space technology, cybersecurity, maritime security and resilient infrastructure, while reaffirming their commitment to combating terrorism, cybercrime, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

On energy cooperation, PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni highlighted growing collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, smart grids and sustainable infrastructure, alongside joint participation in initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and Global Biofuels Alliance.

The op-ed also underscored support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), describing it as a transformative vision linking transport, digital networks, energy systems and resilient supply chains between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Invoking civilisational themes, the two leaders said India's concepts of "Dharma" and "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" resonate strongly with Italy's Renaissance-era humanist traditions.

"Our shared vision aims to lay the foundation for a strong and forward-looking India-Italy Partnership with our people at the centre," PM Modi and Italian PM Meloni added. (ANI)

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