Cooperation with Russia boundless, says China

BEIJING, March 30
China and Russia are "more determined" to develop bilateral ties and boost cooperation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday following a meeting in China with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. Beijing said “cooperation” between the
two allies had no “ceiling” to resist "hegemony”.
Wang said bilateral ties had withstood new tests amid the changing international situation but had maintained the "correct" direction of development, and reaffirmed China's support for continued peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Wang Yi met individually with his counterparts from Russia, Pakistan and Qatar, according to Chinese state media.
Wang Yi, in his talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi, cautioned against the emergence of “bloc confrontation” in Asia and underlined that small and medium countries in the region must not be allowed to become “tools or victims” of major-country rivalry.
“We must not allow the Cold War mentality to resurface in Asia or allow small and medium-sized countries in the region to be used as tools or sacrificial objects in the games of great powers," he said. Taliban-appointed Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, is the representative for Afghanistan at the meeting. — Agencies
Ukraine crisis spillover
Nations should be especially vigilant against the negative spillover of Ukraine crisis. Wang Yi, China foreign minister
