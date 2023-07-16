Cop killed, 2 hurt in US shooting

Fargo (US), July 15

One police officer died and two others were critically injured in a shooting in Fargo, North Dakota, that also killed the suspect on Friday, the police said.

The shooting happened around 3 pm on a busy street. Multiple witnesses said a man opened fire on police officers before other officers shot the suspect.

In a statement late Friday, the police said a civilian also was seriously wounded.

The police did not provide information about a possible motive or circumstances leading to the shooting. The identities of the slain officers and the suspect were withheld pending notification of their families.

The Fargo police department said the investigation was ongoing.

“We sincerely are asking for your patience and our community’s patience and understanding as the Fargo police department works through this incident,” Gregg Schildberger, Fargo chief communications officer, said on Friday evening.

More details will be released at a press conference scheduled for 3.30 pm, Saturday, at Fargo City Hall, Schildberger said.

“This is very difficult on all of us. We are releasing as much information as we can at this point,” Schildberger said.

The police said there was no known threat to the public. But after the shooting, officers converged on a residential area about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away and evacuated residents as they gathered evidence they said was related to the shooting. — AP