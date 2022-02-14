Cops arrest protesters as US-Canada bridge remains shut

Windsor (Canada), February 13
The police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters opposed to Covid-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions near a key US-Canadian border bridge early Sunday.
Television images showed police arresting the few protesters who remained just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario — the busiest border crossing to the US.
Only two pickup trucks and less than a dozen protesters blocked the road to the bridge before the police moved in.
The police on Saturday had persuaded demonstrators to move their pickup trucks and others cars that they used at the entrance to the crossing that sees 25 per cent of all trade between the two countries, though it remained closed.
In the capital, Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said was 4,000 demonstrators. The city has seen that on past weekends, and loud music played as people milled about downtown where anti-vaccine demonstrators have been encamped since late January.
The protests at the bridge, in Ottawa and elsewhere have reverberated outside the country, with similarly inspired convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands, and the US Department of Homeland Security warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States. — PTI
Hong Kong reports 1,347 covid cases
Hong Kong: Hong Kong reported 1,347 new daily Covid-19 infections on Sunday, down from the previous day’s record, but the spread, with 2,000 more suspected cases, threatens the city’s overstretched healthcare system, the authorities said. Reuters
