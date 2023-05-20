Cops trailing rioters return ‘empty-handed’ from Imran Khan’s house

Lahore, May 19

The Punjab Police on Friday returned “empty-handed” from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence, reported Dawn. PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s chief security officer Iftikhar Ghuman has said that the Punjab police have returned from Zaman Park “empty-handed”.

Talking to journalists outside the former Prime Minister’s residence, Ghuman said, “I think they have understood that there is nothing here. The only thing they got here was water and biscuits. We opened the doors of the house for them in front of you. Now you ask them what they got.”

The four-member delegation of Punjab police has departed from Imran Khan’s residence after concluding talks with him and his legal team over the search operation, reported ARY News.

According to details, the four-member delegation included Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, DIG Operations Sadiq Dogar and SSP Operations Sohaib.

The delegation held negotiations with Imran Khan and his legal team to mull over the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for a search operation at Zaman Park. However, there are no details about the talks so far, reported ARY News.

Meanwhile, it was reported that PTI will soon issue a detailed statement regarding the negotiations held with the government team.

The government team visited Imran Khan’s residence to mull over the SOPs for a search operation as the authorities claim there are “30-40 terrorists” present inside Zaman Park. — ANI

Hold talks with Ex-PM over search ops