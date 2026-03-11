Core group for Tibetan cause organises long life prayers for Dalai Lama in Mcleodganj

Mcleodganj (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): Supporters of the Tibetan movement from across India gathered in McLeodganj on Wednesday to offer long life prayers for Tibetan spiritual leader Tenzin Gyatso.

The prayer ceremony was organised by the Core Group for Tibetan Cause-India, an umbrella body that coordinates various Tibet support groups across the country.

Participants said the event was significant because it brought together people from diverse religious and regional backgrounds in India to collectively pray for the well-being and longevity of the Tibetan leader, who has lived in exile in India since 1959.

Speaking on the occasion, R K Khrimey, National Convener of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause, highlighted the importance of the gathering and the unity displayed at the event.

"I'm a national convener for the Core Group for Tibetan Cause. This Core Group for Tibetan Cause is the apex coordinating body of all the Tibetan support groups in India."

"Now, it's for the first time in our country or in the history that, you know, the normal Tibetan support groups, wherein we have all the religions- Hindus, Muslims, Christians and the other religions are all in that group. So, for the first time in history that, you know, we are offering a long life prayer to His Holiness Dalai Lama. And today is the day on the 11th of March, 2026, that we are going to. we are all gathered here today to offer that long life prayer to His Holiness Dalai Lama."

Khrimey also spoke about the historical ties between India and Tibet and the broader significance of the Tibetan issue.

"Dalai Lama, it's our very, the century old relations with the Tibet and India. And more so, you see, the Tibet's, you know, the independence, we call it, you know, Tibet ka azadi, Bharat ka suraksha. Since we had the earlier very good relations with Tibet and we had no problem with them, we have been now, you know, after the Chinese PRC has illegally occupied the Tibet, it has now become the unwanted, undesired neighbour with us."

The event also featured traditional ritual performances by participants from Arunachal Pradesh. Sonam Wangdue, representing communities from the state, explained the significance of the Cho practice performed during the ceremony.

"So, we are representing our Arunachal community that are practising this Cho practise. So, it's basically, the Cho is basically a practise. In the ancient time, it was practised by the yogis in a very sacred way in the mountains. So, nowadays, generally people are practising this Cho as an offering to the deity god, the Trima Nangmo, which is also called as the Krodhi Kali. So, we are offering this for the long life of His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama."

Wangdue further emphasised the spiritual importance of the Tibetan leader for their community.

"He is our everything. He is the root guru. He is our location in the human form. So, He is more than anything to our community. So, as in our daily life, as we pray to our god and to our deity, we also pray to His Holiness for His long life. Because His vision is very necessary."

Other supporters from different parts of India also attended the event to express solidarity with the Tibetan cause.

Kamlakar Payas, who travelled from Amravati in Maharashtra, said, "I have come from the Tibet Suburb Group. And we pray for the long life of Dalai Lama. And we feel that Tibet should get freedom. And for that, we are standing with him. We are standing in his movement."

Pankaj Goyal, the original convener of the Core Group for Tibetan Cause and National Association Minister of Bharat Tibet, said the ceremony coincides with global celebrations marking the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday year.

"Today, for the freedom of Tibet, there are various organisations that support the cause of Tibet. The officials, workers and common people of all those organisations are present here. And as we see all the programmes, we remember that the 90th birthday of Param Pawan Dalai Lama ji is celebrated in different ways all over the world."

The ceremony was led by around 45 participants from Arunachal Pradesh who performed traditional 'Cho' prayers -- a ritual that symbolically represents detachment from material attachments. Organisers said the gathering reflected growing support among Indian citizens for the Tibetan cause and the teachings of the Dalai Lama centered on peace, compassion and non-violence. (ANI)

