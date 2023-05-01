Coronation screen to have Commonwealth symbolism

London: The cloth screen to be used for the most sacred part of the religious ceremony at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6 will have strong Commonwealth symbolism with each of the member-country names, including India, sewn into the fabric, Buckingham Palace has revealed, as per media reports. The palace revealed that the screen combines traditional and contemporary sustainable embroidery practices. PTI
Pope urges Hungary to open doors for migrants
Budapest: Pope Francis urged Hungarians to open their doors to others on Sunday, as he wrapped up a weekend visit with a plea for Europe to welcome migrants and the poor and for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. Francis issued the appeal from the banks of the Danube as he celebrated Mass on Budapest's Kossuth Lajos Square, with the Hungarian Parliament and Budapest's famed Chain Bridge as a backdrop. AP
2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8
Been spiritual journey for me: PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN
Go to Jantar Mantar, listen to 'mann ki baat' of protesting women wrestlers: Kapil Sibal to PM Modi
US man guns down 5 neighbours, they had protested his shooting practice as it kept their baby awake
