Corruption allegations hit Lahore Police as investigation system slows

Lahore [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): Lahore’s police investigation system has reportedly slowed significantly amid a crackdown by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), with investigating officers allegedly reducing their work after several officials were arrested in trap raids, according to a report by Dawn.

Citing a senior police official, Dawn reported that investigating officers have been facing difficulties in meeting investigation-related expenses, particularly fuel and other operational costs. The official alleged that the shortage of funds has contributed to a system in which complainants and accused persons are sometimes asked to bear investigation expenses.

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The report said around 165,000 cases had been registered across Lahore’s 84 police stations since January 2026, with a large number still awaiting investigation. Lahore reportedly registers around 280,000 cases annually.

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According to Dawn, the Punjab government has allocated Rs40 million for investigation-related expenses in Lahore, while police officials estimate that the requirement could be around Rs1 billion annually. The report also cited a previous instance in which the then DIG Investigation had sought Rs867 million in 2022, but only Rs56 million was sanctioned.

The report further highlighted concerns over expenses associated with sensitive and high-profile cases, including cases involving Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders.

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Dawn also reported allegations that investigating officers face demands for payments from prosecution officials to address objections in police reports.

DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza confirmed to Dawn that the investigation wing is facing serious financial difficulties. He said the department had requested the Punjab government, through the Inspector General of Police, to increase funding for investigation costs, describing the increase as urgently necessary to address the crisis. (ANI)

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