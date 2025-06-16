Council Member greets PM Modi in customary Indian way in Cyprus

Nicosia [Cyprus], June 16 (ANI): In a novel gesture, the member of the Council of Nicosia touched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's feet as a mark of respect during PM's visit to the mediterranean country.

The member of council of the country's capital city, Michaela Kythreoti Mhlapa, while welcoming PM Modi at the historic Centre of Nicosia, touched PM's feet as mark of respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured her gesture and also placed a hand on her head. With folded hands, he smiled and appreciated her for being familiar with the Indian culture.

While in Cyprus, PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III - the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.The Order of Makarios III, is named after Makarios III, the first president of Cyprus is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Christodoulides, the government and people of Cyprus for the honour. He stated that honour symbolises their unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of people of two nations.

"This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians. It is the honour of their capabilities and aspirations. It is the honour of our country's cultural brotherhood and the ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' I dedicate this honour to the friendly relations between India and Cyprus and our shared values and mutual understanding. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude," he said.

"This honour symbolises our unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of our people. I understand the significance of this honour and accept it as a responsibility towards the relations between India and Cyprus," he added. PM Modi had arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation in over two decades. He was received by the Cypriot President at Larnaca International Airport.

Upon arrival in Cyprus, the official information page wrote in a post on X that the visit of PM Modi is "an opportunity to deepen bilateral relations between Cyprus and India."

https://x.com/CYpresidency/status/1934325106982916146

PM Modi also received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol. PM Modi and Cyprus President also interacted with leading CEOs during the business roundtable. (ANI)

