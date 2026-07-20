"Counting down the minutes" for ground invasion: Iran Foreign Ministry warns US

Tehran [Iran], July 20 (ANI): Iran has warned the United States of the "consequences of any adventure" to seize the critical oil hub of Kharg Island, amid escalating threats of military action from US President Donald Trump.

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During a press briefing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei issued a stark warning, asserting that Iranian people are "counting down the minutes to welcome" American troops in the event of a ground assault.

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The spokesperson underscored that any aggressive manoeuvres by the US military would trigger an aggressive backlash.

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"They will face the repercussions. There are numerous people in those very regions who are eagerly awaiting their arrival," Baghaei stated.

Situated 55 kilometres off the coast of Bushehr province, Kharg Island functions as the anchor of Iran's energy sector. The facility dictates approximately 90 per cent of the nation's crude oil exports, utilising deep-water maritime lanes designed to accommodate ultra-large crude carriers.

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The diplomatic friction escalates as President Trump continues to signal a sharp intensification of US military posturing, which reportedly encompasses strategies to take control of the island.

A recent report by The Wall Street Journal indicates that Washington is reviewing a broader offensive campaign against Tehran. The outlined military options reportedly span from heavy airstrikes to potential ground operations targeting vital Iranian infrastructure.

These operational plans include the tactical seizure of Kharg Island, alongside precision strikes on the fortified Pickaxe Mountain complex, a subterranean facility believed to contain elements of Iran's nuclear development project.

Securing Kharg Island would grant the US total dominance over Iran's premier economic lifeline, threatening to dismantle Tehran's financial base. (ANI)

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